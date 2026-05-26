Petersfield had the hottest ticket in town on a scorching Bank Holiday Weekend as a much-missed festival made its long-awaited return.
There were beers and cheers around The Square, High Street and Chapel Street on Sunday and Monday as the Petersfield Spring Festival brought huge crowds to town.
It’s been nearly 18 months since the team behind the festival held its last shindig, as the 2024 Christmas event was cancelled due to weather and safety concerns.
So revellers weren’t going to miss the party, with the Petersfield Festivals team laying on a programme that included two days of live music on The Square.
The smells of street food filled the air, stalls lined the High Street and around a dozen classic and vintage vehicles drew the crowds to Chapel Street.
“It’s good to be back and we’ve definitely missed it,” said co-organiser, Steve Jacob, on Monday afternoon.
“Having the motorcycles and the museum do their thing, and the church doing tours and bellringing, it’s just all come together and it feels everyone’s involved.
“But if I’m honest, it’s been too hot.”
Personal highlights included performances by the Two Colours Ukrainian choir and Archie Mac, whose closing set also included a crowd rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for a reveller, while The Voltaires brought the curtain down on the Sunday programme.
The festival was also a must for local charities and organisations with the Royal British Legion, Lions Club, PeCAN and Petersfield & District Angling Club all setting up stall over the weekend.
But while it was great to have a festival back in the town centre, things might be considerably cooler when the next one takes place.
Mr Jacob added: “We’re definitely not doing a summer festival and Christmas is being discussed, so we’ll have to see what happens.”
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