A teenage boy suffered facial injuries after a bottle was reportedly smashed over his head in Petersfield town centre yesterday evening (Sunday, May 24).
Police are investigating reports that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted with the victim being left with cuts to his ear and head following the incident around 8.45pm off The Square.
Investigations are ongoing but plenty of people were in the area at the time due to the Spring Festival.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44260244738, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The incident was not the only crime to take place in the area, as the window to Salt & Sage on Swan Street was also partly smashed during the evening.
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