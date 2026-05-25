A beloved independent shop in Petersfield town centre is closing just a year after making a dream move.
It’s been a weekend of celebration in Petersfield with the Spring Festival drawing huge crowds to the town centre following an extended hiatus.
But the atmosphere has been more muted on the corner of The Square, as the Five Fifteen was holding its last weekend of trading after a decade in the town.
Health reasons have been cited with father and son team, Martyn and Aaron Constable, being moved by the response since announcing the closure early this month.
“People have said ‘we’ll miss you’ and it’s been pretty heartbreaking, to be honest, so we must have been doing something right,” said Martyn, whose store has traditionally specialised in mod and terrace-inspired clothing.
“It took me 18 years to get this place but then I fell ill within a year of getting it - I’ve always had my eye on this unit.”
The Five Fifteen has been one of Petersfield’s most-loved stores since opening on Bakery Lane a decade ago, with Martyn turning down an offer to take on Frasers in favour of his own business.
A move to The Square followed last year, with the pair insisting they can “walk away with their heads held high”.
“We’ve left the door open with all our suppliers and contacts, and we’re closing on our terms,” said Aaron.
“To come back around again we’ll need some time and have to find a new unit, but never say never.”
The pair have revealed there’s been plenty of interest in their former Cubitt & West unit with a fellow independent set to take their place – and it won’t be a coffee shop.
“It’s going to be a KFC,” joked Martyn, adding: “There’s always that rumour when a shop opens.”
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