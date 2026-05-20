Fans of world-class music will be heading back to school next weekend as the Petersfield Jazz & Blues Festival is coming to Bedales.
“The South’s jazz and blues event of the year” on Saturday, May 30, promises to showcase the best of the genre with 15 recognised acts appearing alongside rising local stars.
Greg Coulson, Connor Selby, Jess Hayes, Georgia van Etten, Nicolas Meier, Steep Jazz and the Bedales Big Band will be among the performers at the event organised in collaboration with Strange Fruit Jazz Club.
“We are delighted to bring the festival to Bedales, a school famous for its leadership in music and the performing arts." says event organiser Colin Clark.
“Our aim is to provide a platform to welcome respected names from the world of jazz to our wonderful town as well as helping exceptional new musicians to start their careers.
“We've worked hard to create a vibrant day of music for the community – it’s easier than ever to enjoy the best jazz and blues in the region.”
The event begins at 11.30am with delicious food and drink also being offered at the new venue. Tickets are priced £40 from www.petersfieldjazzfest.com
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