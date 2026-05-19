Plans to change the timings of Remembrance proceedings in a village near Petersfield have been backed.
The two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday currently takes place at midday in Liss instead of 11am with St Mary’s hosting a service ahead of a parade to the war memorial.
But that could change this year as Frank Smyth, chair of the Liss Royal British Legion, told parish councillors on Monday there are plans to move proceedings forward an hour to bring the ceremony in line with national guidelines.
“It will be exactly the same format,” said My Smyth during the village hall meeting, with councillors raising no objection to the change.
“We’ve had people talk about going to Petersfield because they want to be there for 11.”
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