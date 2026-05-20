Andrew Jameson, 62, from Wandsworth, was last seen at Petersfield Railway Station at about 4.20pm on Monday, May 11.
Andrew Jameson, 62, has been missing since May 11. (Hampshire Police)
Police said they were concerned for his welfare and urged anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.
Mr Jameson is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, with light stubble and light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone who has seen Mr Jameson is asked to call 999 quoting reference 44260234967.
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