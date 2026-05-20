A firm which has changed the lives of wheelchair users around the UK has put itself and Petersfield in the shop window after wowing at a major biennial trade show.
Representatives of Granberg UK did their firm, town and Swedish owners proud during the recent Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom (KBB) trade expo at the NEC.
Granberg produces height-adjustable systems for kitchens and bathrooms to give the less-abled more freedom at home.
Their UK showroom – thought to be the biggest of its kind in the country – is in Bellamy House on the corner of Station Road and Winton House while their products also featured in a recent episode of DIYSOS.
The firm showed off its latest height-adjustable worktop, island, wall cabinet, appliance shelf and wardrobe rails after bagging a 20msq stand at the KBB 2026 expo.
And they will return in 2028 as their Swedish bosses were buoyed by the stall’s success and impact.
“Granberg were very impressed to the point where we signed up to the KBB 2028,” said Nick Collyer, managing director of Independent 4 Life, which accommodates the Granberg showroom.
“The guys from Sweden came over especially to see us and we’re still making our way through a lot of emails and enquiries because of our stall.
“It really did put us in the shop window and a couple of kitchen companies were interested. We really did impress and a lot of the customers who found us were amazed with what we offer.”
The KBB is a huge deal for the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom industry as it showcases more than 320 suppliers from established brands to emerging pioneers.
Kitchen furniture, bathroom accessories, components and surfaces are among the 26 product categories covered at the show, with the next set to return to Birmingham on March 5 to 8, 2028.
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