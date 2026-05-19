A school on the East Hampshire border has called on former teachers and students to do some homework as a major milestone is approaching.
People with links to Ditcham Park School have been urged to put on their thinking caps as the lofty institution on the top of the South Downs is nearly 50 years old.
Memories, photos, anecdotes and mementos have been requested ahead of the school’s golden anniversary celebrations in late summer.
The school perched on the downs around five miles south of Petersfield has been “quietly growing in numbers and reputation” since opening in September 1976.
“It was the creation of visionary educationalist and former Headmistress, Patricia (Paddy) Holmes,” said Annalisa Alexander, DPS director of marketing and development.
“It was intended to provide a place for pupils to receive an education where they wouldn’t be lost in the large comprehensive system or equally, forced through a highly selective grammar school process.”
Ditcham became a co-ed day school for pupils aged 4 to 16 with a focus on small classes and specialist teachers with its original 1976 motto of “Every child known and valued” still in place today.
But while the future looks bright, now is also the time to look to the past with preparations for this summer’s celebrations well underway.
Annalisa added: “We’ve been reaching out to our close-knit community of past pupils and staff.
“Paddy still plays an important role in the school as its founder and she has been incredibly helpful in piecing together the school’s history for the 50th celebration.
“But we’re still keen to hear from any past pupils, parents, staff, governors, volunteers or supporters who might have some lovely memories to share – if you were part of Ditcham’s past, then we’re keen to hear from you.”
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