Heavy is the head that wears the crown.
Or in this case, shoulders, as Cllr Chris Paige has been starting to feel the weight of the mayoral chains after 12 months in office.
“To be able to wear the chain is an absolute honour and one of the biggest I’ve ever had,” said the Mayor of Petersfield ahead of tonight’s handover.
“But I’ve been looking forward to passing them on for a good few weeks, if I’m honest, because it has been extremely exhausting.”
After a year of sitting at the head of the Petersfield Town Council table, Cllr Paige will give up his chair this Thursday evening to a new mayor – the second oldest role of its kind in Hampshire, only behind Winchester.
The word ‘hectic’ doesn’t do justice, as Cllr Paige has carried out nearly 300 hours of public engagements in just one year. The figure doesn’t include the meetings he’s attended with district or county colleagues, let alone his Petersfield Town Council duties.
It's also been a year of discovery, with Cllr Paige quickly realising his knowledge of the town’s charities, groups and organisations was less than he expected.
“The many AGMs I attended really did open my eyes to the absolutely amazing work everyone does,” he said.
“We are extremely lucky to have some many volunteer groups in our small town.
“I want to thank each and every one of the volunteers who give their time so willingly to help others regardless of how small or insignificant of a difference you think you make - you really do make a difference.”
There’s been a nice symmetry to the last year as one of his first engagements was welcoming a cohort from Barentin with the twinning association, where he gave a speech in French thanks to some helpful translation by Peter Clist.
And last week a group of cyclists from Petersfield’s German twin of Warendorf swung by, with the teutonic tour party being greeted by the town crier.
Between then there’s been numerous speeches, shop openings, cheque presentations and one very big fire on Lavant Street six weeks into his tenure. One thing he particularly remembers from that fateful July evening is how many people came to him, with his military background coming in useful.
Highlights have included dancing around the campfire with the scouts and raising £1,600 for the mayor’s charities. But with the clock ticking on his final few hours as mayor, his thoughts have often been with his biggest supporter – his wife and “rock”, Rebecca.
Cllr Paige said: “When the prospect of becoming mayor came up I had quite a long chat with my wife because being mayor does take up a lot of your social life.
“I would do it again but not for another year, maybe when I’ve got more time to give to the role.
“I’ve got a lot of time to make up to my wife. She has been an absolute rock and so patient with me.”
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