A shoplifter who stole just £34 of alcohol after showing a knife to a Petersfield store worker has paid a heavy price for his “spur of the moment” actions.
Casey Fellows was jailed for 30 months last Friday after admitting to robbing the Bell Hill Tesco Express on February 11.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard the 25-year-old of Station Road had drunk “a lot of alcohol” before entertaining the store around 8.50pm and loading his bag with drink.
Edward Hand, prosecuting, said the defendant made no attempt to pay with a store working blocking the doorway and saying “you’ve got to pay for that” to Fellows.
Mr Hand said: “The defendant produced a knife, held it towards the worker, and the worker backed off.
“A kitchen or steak knife was used.
“There was no planning involved – it was a non-sophisticated street robbery, but clearly, it must have been a distressing incident.”
Police were called and quickly found Fellows, along with the stolen alcohol and the knife, in a nearby property on Station Road.
The court heard in mitigation that Fellows had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had shown “genuine remorse” for his actions.
The defendant was “de facto” homeless at the time and committed the offence “on the spur of the moment having drunk a lot of alcohol”.
“It wasn’t a robbery, it was more of a shoplifting incident that turned into a robbery because of the unfortunate decision made in this case,” said Mr Harrison, adding that Fellows is currently receiving support from a charity.
The court also heard the defendant’s dysfunctional upbringing and mental issues may have been factors, with sentencing being delayed by the release of a 64-page psychiatric report.
Fellows, who previously admitted to singular counts of robbery and possession of a bladed article, was given a reduced sentence by Recorder White, who also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.
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