Hounds for Heroes? More like pounds for heroes.
Supporters of the canine charity based in East Hampshire have been shown how their fundraising has changed lives around the county.
And while the heroes may be the recipients from the armed forces or emergency services, their four-legged pals are equally heroic judging by the presentation given at their base near Petersfield last Thursday.
Around 20 of the charity’s biggest supporters were invited to a Hounds for Heroes Information Session at the charity’s headquarters in Ramsdean.
Visitors were given the chance to see the first-hand the charity is making to injured and disabled veterans and through interviews and a Q&A session.
But the real highlight was a demonstration by dog leader, Lexi Wyllie, and three-year-old golden retriever, Tilly, who did everything from pulling the bed sheets and collecting slippers to collecting post and picking up misplaced keys.
And the bond between owner and dog goes much further according to dog training manager, Sean Turner.
He said: “The dogs do have an off switch but there’s an element of constant vigilance, especially when the bond becomes so tight they can tell when their parent is becoming ill.
“We have anecdotal evidence of dogs picking that up – they do so many things we don’t actually train them for and they’ve got a sixth, seventh or eighth sense.
“It actually happens quicker than you can teach.”
Guests heard there is no “conveyor belt” and if anyone is serious about getting an assistance dog, there’s a “matching up” process. There’s firstly a chat, then they play around with some of the dogs, and if a connection is made there will be a “matching session followed by a home visit and two week trial.
Veterans from afar as Minehead, Berwick, Banff and the Scottish Highlights have been provided with assistance dogs since being founded more than a decade ago by Clanfield veteran, Allen Parton.
“He’ll get the post, shut the door, get my slippers and also presses buttons in the lift for me,” said Brian Holland, a veteran from Emsworth about his assistance dog, Marine.
“You won’t believe the difference a dog can make to your life – they pick you up so much and change your life for the better.”
Glen Grant, charity manager, said HFH can provide assistance dogs regardless of length of service, while the good cause can also finance the dog through its complete working life if finances are tight.
And while the charity remains keen on hearing from would-be “puppy parents”, new CEO Kate Phipps-Wiltshire had a simple message for guests: thank you for your support, and please keep it coming.
She said: “We’re here to help and that’s what we want to do – but we keep needing your help and there are so many ways you can get involved.
“Raising funds is super important because every pound we raise comes from people like yourself.
“These dogs are absolutely incredible and we hope this evening will show that.”
Visit www.houndsforheroes.com for more information.
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