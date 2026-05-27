A missing man from London who was last sighted in Petersfield nearly a fortnight ago may have got a taxi to a nearby village.
Police have renewed their appeal to find Andrew Jameson as the 62-year-old from Wandsworth was last seen at Petersfield Railway Station around 4.20pm on May 11.
Officers investigating his disappearance believe he was then taken by taxi to Park Road in East Meon.
“We are asking anyone who lives in that area to check their CCTV and any local dog walkers to get in touch if they have seen Andrew,” said a spokesperson for Hampshire Police.
Andrew, who has links to the South Downs and Burley and Brockenhurst in the New Forest, was wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans and black shoes on the day.
He is described as a 5ft 10in white man with light stubble and light brown hair.
Witnesses or anyone with information about Mr Jameson’s whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting 44260234967.
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