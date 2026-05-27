A woman who confronted Hampshire’s police chief during a tempestuous meeting in Petersfield has been found guilty of her serial harassment.
Southampton Magistrates Court heard that Teresa Skelton subjected to Police & Crime Commissioner Donna Jones to nearly four years of abuse and intimidation.
The 65-year-old of Hyde Close, Winchester, repeatedly confronted Mrs Jones at police and public meetings between 2021 and 2024, including the infamous Annual Town Meeting in Petersfield during the latter year.
Officers forcibly removed her from the Petersfield Festival Hall meeting before Mrs Jones gave an update on the town’s yet-to-open police station. Her appearance was controversial at the time as it took place during the election run-up with questions about its legality.
Skelton was found guilty of harassment following a week-long trial with her actions being labelled "vicious, targeted, unacceptable, malicious, abusive, unreasonable and oppressive” by a judge delivering his verdict.
And while it must be said that Skelton did have support on the courtroom, the judge added that “any reasonable person would have recognised her actions were wrong and intimidating”.
“Whilst the guilty verdict is welcome, this is another example of the levels of abuse and intimidation people in public positions face on a daily basis - both in person and on social media,” said Mrs Jones following the outcome.
“Sadly this abuse has been going on since 2020 and in the end the criminal justice system was the only option to end the abuse.
“Mrs Skelton's personal vendetta against me has had a significant impact on my ability to do my job, it has affected me personally and professionally including through my staff and others I work alongside.
“Anyone suffering in the same way should reach out and seek help and support”.
Skelton will be sentenced at the same court early next month.
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