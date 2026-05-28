Petersfield wasn’t the only East Hampshire community to host a Bank Holiday festival as a weekend of music in Liss raised £4,500 for a local charity.
The Entertainment Events team are taking a short breather following the success of the 2026 Spread Eagle Music Festival in aid of The Rosemary Foundation.
The figure means that EE have now raised £12,550 in 2026 for the hospice at home charity – and that figure is only going to rise with more events on the horizon.
“It was a fantastic bank holiday weekend,” said Chris Pellett, who co-organised the event with Rob Ingram.
He added: “We’ve got to say a huge thank to our volunteers, performers, production team and the team at The Spread Eagle for being such fantastic hosts throughout the weekend.
“We would also like to thank everyone who bought tickets, shared posts online, supported the bars and vendors, made donations and spread the word. Every ticket purchased genuinely helps make a difference.”
The festival, having moved from The Hawkley Inn to West Liss, saw 11 acts perform over three sessions with Parallel Lines, May Contain Nuts and Destination Anywhere respectively headlining.
Bluestone Bills, Fleur Ash and The Intelligence Men got the party started on Friday evening with The Daytonas, Groove Surgeons, Jon & Simon, Super8 and DreamWeaver all gracing the Spread Eagle stage on Saturday.
“From the first note on Friday evening to the final encore on Saturday night, the atmosphere across the whole weekend was exactly what live music festivals should be about – community, friends, music, sunshine and supporting an incredible local cause,” added Chris.
Attention now turns to The Half Moon Summer Music Festival from July 14 to 18 in Sheet with early bird tickets now available.
To book and for more information visit www.entertainment-events.co.uk/festival
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