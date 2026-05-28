Cheers and tears marked the launch of a new bereavement support group in Farnham as mourning residents came together to help each other cope.
The group was formed by people who first met while attending counselling sessions at Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care after losing parents and partners.
The friendships they built continued through a group chat and regular monthly meet-ups over meals and drinks.
Now, the friends have launched their own support network open to all ages to help others dealing with grief, with hundreds of people expressing interest within the first 24 hours.
The inaugural meeting, held at the Shepherd and Flock pub in Farnham on Wednesday (May 27) saw new members welcomed at the door before sharing personal stories of loss.
They also selected a name for the group, choosing to call themselves Together in Loss.
Group organiser Rob Adams said the support network had become a lifeline for many involved.
He said: “Everybody is in the same boat so it is easier to talk to people.
“We were all shy and didn’t speak much to begin with at counselling, but since then we have met regularly and become good friends.
“The main reason we meet is because, we all know how each other feels. It is not easy for someone who hasn’t experienced that loss to understand.
“Most people mean well, but these people truly understand because they have been through the same thing.”
Fellow organiser Kim Agnew said grief often becomes harder over time rather than easier.
She said: “I lost my mum and not as many people check in on me as they once did.
“There is no time limit to grief, so having the group really helps because you can talk openly with people who understand.”
For more details on future meetings look for Together In Loss on Facebook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.