All roads will lead to Farnham next weekend as a town centre car park will become a vehicular Valhalla.
The Farnham Festival of Transport returns to Upper Hart Car Park next Sunday (June 7) with the popular charity event taking place from 10am to 1pm.
Visitors to the event organised by Farnham Weyside Rotary Club (FWRC) can expect an impressive array of vehicles alongside a host of family-friendly activities.
The festival has showcased some remarkable vehicles over the years, including the legendary “Blue Train Bentley”, famous for winning a race from Cannes to London against the French Blue Train in 1930.
Petrolheads have also enjoyed seeing stunning Ferraris, classic Mercedes-Benz models and many other rare and historic vehicles, but the festival offers far more than stunning motors.
Families can enjoy a wide range of attractions throughout the day, including face painting, children’s races and live entertainment.
The Rock Choir will perform its uplifting repertoire, while Mike Moore will keep crowds entertained with disco favourites. Refreshments including coffee, burgers, hot dogs and ice creams will also be available.
“All this activity is devoted to raising funds for Challengers, an impressive local charity which provides play facilities for disabled children” said Michael Buttler of FWRC.
“This helps not only the children themselves, but also their families through the support and relief provided.”
The festival is organised by Farnham Weyside Rotary Club, one of Farnham’s two Rotary clubs, both of which support local charities and community organisations.
The club also runs other popular events including the Great Farnham Duck Race and the Farnham Pilgrim Marathon, recently voted the 10th most difficult marathon in the world.
Anyone wishing to exhibit a vehicle can find tickets and further information at the festival website, or look for Farnham Weyside Rotary Club on Facebook.
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