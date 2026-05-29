A suspected drugs dealer has been arrested after a large haul was found following a raid at a north Farnham property.
Officers from the Fleet Neighbourhood Police Team executed drugs warrants at properties in Brougham Place and Elvetham Heath Way in Fleet yesterday morning (Thursday, May 28).
Police found cannabis, Class A drugs, more than £3,000 in cash and a large suitcase containing imported cigarettes following searches at both properties.
A 48-year-old man from Farnham has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B, possessing a controlled drug of Class A and conspiring to fraudulently evade any duty, prohibition, restriction or provision.
He has been bailed to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
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