Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision on the A31 on Monday afternoon.
They were called at 4.28pm to a collision on the southbound carriageway of the A31 Farnham Road near Froyle involving a silver Volkswagen Golf and a grey Skoda Roomster. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance plus Rushmoor and Surrey fire crews also attended.
A passenger in the Skoda, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.
A 40-year-old man from Haslemere and a 24-year-old woman from Winchester have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44260245828.
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