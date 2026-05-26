Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision on the A31 on Monday afternoon.

They were called at 4.28pm to a collision on the southbound carriageway of the A31 Farnham Road near Froyle involving a silver Volkswagen Golf and a grey Skoda Roomster. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance plus Rushmoor and Surrey fire crews also attended.

A passenger in the Skoda, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.

A 40-year-old man from Haslemere and a 24-year-old woman from Winchester have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44260245828.