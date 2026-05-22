The Conservative leader of Hampshire County Council has confirmed he will proceed with a judicial review into the local government reorganisation following his re-election.
Speaking at the council’s annual general meeting on May 21, Cllr Nick Adams-King set out the priorities for his administration, including investment in roads, support for small businesses, and protecting the Hampshire landscape.
He also announced his cabinet and portfolio responsibilities, including the unexpected appointment of the Whitehill & Bordon Community Party councillor, Andy Tree, who will oversee corporate services and local government reorganisation, a key area for the future of the authority.
During his speech, Cllr Adams-King confirmed that the administration would honour its election pledge to seek a judicial review of the reorganisation process.
He said: “I have been clear throughout that the outcome of this process has profound long-term consequences for our residents, our services, staff, finances and the identity of Hampshire itself.
“That is why I confirm today that this administration will move immediately to pursue a judicial review of the local government reorganisation outcome.
“Hampshire County Council has changed many times over its long history, and it will change again. But change of this scale must be lawful, evidence-based, financially credible and in the interests of the residents we serve.
“We have a duty to challenge decisions which we believe risk undermining those principles. We owe that to our communities, to the staff who deliver services every day, and we owe it most of all to the future generations who will live with the consequences of the decisions now being made.”
Turning to highways, which he described as a persistent concern raised by residents during the campaign, he announced a £15 million investment in long-term road resilience works during the summer.
“People want roads to be safe, reliable, properly maintained and, as far as possible, pothole free.
“They want those potholes fixed. They want repairs that last, and they want utility companies to be held to account.
“We have been honest about the scale of the challenge. Hampshire has one of the largest road networks in the country and the demand on our highways is significant. But residents do not want excuses, they want progress.
“We will continue to focus on the roads where deterioration has the greatest impact on residents, businesses, emergency services and local communities.”
He also pledged to protect “the Hampshire we love” and support small businesses, which he described as the “backbone” of the county’s economy.
“We will defend our landscape from inappropriate development wherever we can.”
In a wider message to residents, he said: “We will spend money wisely. That phrase is easy to say and much harder to do. The financial pressures facing this council are real and serious.
“We will be honest and transparent about our decisions. We will prioritise frontline delivery over bureaucracy, protect essential services wherever we can, and continue to fight for fair funding for Hampshire.
“Residents should receive the services they pay for.
“We will focus on what matters. We will treat public money with respect. We will stand up for Hampshire, and we will work with anyone in this chamber who wants to deliver better outcomes for the residents we all serve.”
The new cabinet members are as follow:
Cllr Nick Adams-King – leader of the council and and executive member for corporate services
Cllr Kirsty North – deputy leader and executive lead member for universal services
Cllr Roz Chadd – executive lead member for children’s services
Cllr Zoe Huggins – executive lead member for adults social care and public health
Cllr Stephen Reid – executive lead member for corporate services – finances
Cllr Steve Forster – executive lead member for highways and passenger transport
Cllr Juliet Henderson – executive lead member for education
Cllr Joanne Burton – executive lead member for health and wellbeing
Cllr Andy Tree – executive lead member for corporate services, people and local goverment reorganisation
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