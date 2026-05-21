Reform UK councillors have secured top seats on several senior committee positions at Hampshire County Council, including responsibility for panels overseeing member conduct and regulation.
The appointments were confirmed at the authority’s annual general meeting on May 21, following this month’s local elections, which saw Reform significantly increase its representation on the council after previously holding just one seat.
Among the positions secured by Reform are the chair of the conduct advisory panel, which oversees councillor behaviour and standards matters, and the regulatory committee, which deals with planning, rights of way, common land and related environmental licensing matters.
During the meeting, the Liberal Democrat group put forward a number of amendments and alternative nominations in an attempt to gain control of some committee roles.
Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Keith House said: “We are very clear that the critical point here is one of transparency across the chamber.”
However, all seven amendments were voted down by Conservative and Reform councillors.
Reform UK group leader Cllr George Madgwick said the appointments would allow the party to provide effective scrutiny of the Conservative administration.
He said: “Our group have secured the chair positions of almost all the select committees which will allow Reform UK to act as a strong opposition in Hampshire County Council to scrutinise the administration’s decisions and work.
“We will work cross-party, and alone where required, on a case-by-case basis and vote in good conscience on what we believe is best for the county and our residents.”
Cllr House described the developing relationship between the Conservatives and Reform as “deeply worrying”.
He said: “The Conservative-Reform alliance now running Hampshire is deeply worrying.
“The Conservatives lost the election. People voted for the other parties seeking change, not more of the same.”
Speaking specifically about the conduct advisory panel, Cllr House said giving the role to Reform was “deeply unwise”.
He said: “With the number of issues of racism and standards that have engulfed Reform, and their organisation being a business not a democratic political party, handing them control of conduct and planning in a grubby little deal feels deeply unwise.”
Reform will chair the following committees:
Corporate services and resources – Cllr George Madgwick
Universal services – Cllr Gwen Robinson
Audit committee – Cllr Richard Harris
Conduct advisory panel – Cllr Paul Carter
Regulatory committee – Cllr Paul Miller
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