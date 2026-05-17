A major peace conference attended by politicians, diplomats and faith leaders took place in Tilford yesterday (May 17).
At the National Peace Symposium at the headquarters of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, speakers warned humanity was “sleepwalking” towards a Third World War driven by injustice, global instability and nuclear threats.
His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, leader of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, said a global conflict had effectively already begun and warned the consequences could “far eclipse the horrors of the previous two world wars”.
The Caliph said: “A world war has already begun and piece by piece, the world is sleepwalking ever deeper into its grip.
“I fear its scale and the subsequent loss of life shall far eclipse the horrors of the previous two world wars.”
Referencing the atomic bombings of Japan, he warned even a limited nuclear exchange would unleash consequences “far beyond our comprehension”.
In a speech covering conflicts in Gaza, Iran and Ukraine, he accused world leaders of hypocrisy, double standards and failing future generations through inaction.
The Caliph said: “Whilst I commend anyone who speaks out against injustice, those who wield authority and influence must also demonstrate the practical steps they are taking to make good on their words.
“Unfortunately, when it comes to actual policies or taking decisive action, they do little or nothing. Mere words, no matter how impressive or wise, cannot bring about peace on their own.”
He asked: “Why are the world’s leaders propelling mankind towards the precipice of an unthinkable calamity?
“As humanity, we must ask ourselves why we are waging war not only against one another but against our children, grandchildren and future generations.”
He also warned major powers were acting “with impunity” while international institutions had become ineffective and paralysed.
Despite the grim outlook, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said peace was still possible if nations embraced justice rather than vengeance.
He concluded with a call to action: “Let us act now, so that those who come after us may inherit a world of peace and prosperity, rather than bear the burden of our failures.”
The National Peace Symposium was hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and attended by guests from across political, religious and civic life.
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