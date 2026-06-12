There’s been a definite change of fortune for a Farnham charity supporting vulnerable children and young people.
Change of Scene, which last year faced closure when it had to leave the site it had occupied in for 17 years, not only has a new home but has been given £100,000 from a local company.
Lightweight Drywall Ltd made the donation to support the new facilities at Tara’s Farm, Reeds Road, Frensham, to enable the charity to support children and young people with special educational needs and mental health challenges through outdoor learning.
The gift has put the charity within £50,000 of its £630,000 target to complete the work which will include a sensory room, kitchen and craft room
Paul Burgess of Lightweight Drywall said: “When we heard about Change of Scene and its ethos of supporting children and young people with outdoor learning and being in nature, we knew we wanted to help.
“The plans for the new space are fantastic and will go a long way in helping some of our most vulnerable children reach their potential.”
Pam Robinson, chief executive of Change of Scene, said: “We are delighted and extremely grateful to receive this incredibly generous donation, which is a massive vote of confidence in the services we provide.
“The last year has been full of ups and downs, so to see work finally starting and to be so close to hitting our fundraising target is very exciting for all our children, their families and our staff.
“We cannot wait to start running our services from our new home in the autumn.
“There is still a way to go to ensure we can provide the best facilities for the children. I would like to encourage anyone who can donate, either financially or who can assist with construction or materials, to get in touch.”
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