Local pubs are hoping for a boost in trade as football fans head out to watch the FIFA World Cup, writes Isabella Bertozzi.
Venues across Hampshire and Surrey are extending opening hours, installing outdoor screens and planning special events ahead of the tournament, which kicks off in North America today (Thursday, June 11).
Landlords are hoping England's matches will be especially popular with punters.
The Tellers Arms in Farnham is planning a DJ set before England's opening match and will show games across four screens. The Plough, which recently reopened following refurbishment, will screen matches in partnership with Farnham Town FC.
The Mulberry expects to be one of the town's busiest venues during the tournament, showing every match on a large outdoor screen, a terrace TV and six indoor screens.
Josh Boon, the pub’s supervisor, said: "Get here earlier than later, we've had times where the queue to get in has reached the station."
The Albion, a sports-focused pub, will also screen every game. Bartender Aiden Sweeny said: "We expect to be busy. During the Arsenal Champions League final, about 120 people were in the pub, so there should be more for the World Cup."
More traditional pubs are also getting involved. The Castle will show matches during opening hours, while The Lost Boy hopes its large garden and big-screen facilities will attract customers.
However, manager Jamie Wilde said attendance could depend on the weather.
"It depends on the weather. The garden is a big part of the pub so if the weather is nice it is likely to bring more people," he said.
Outside the town centre, the Six Bells plans to show most matches and stay open until 1am for late kick-offs.
General manager Jay Brown said pubs were continuing to face financial pressures despite the expected boost from the tournament.
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