Farnham Heath End School pupils returned from Berlin as European champions after winning trophies and medals at the International European Academic Championships.
The school won the Elementary History Bowl title and also claimed runners-up honours in the Junior Varsity competition.
A team of 18 students travelled to the German capital during half term after qualifying by winning the UK History Bowl title in November 2025.
Students spent their first day exploring Berlin, visiting landmarks including Checkpoint Charlie, the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag. They also sampled traditional German food, including schnitzel, currywurst and Berlin-style doner kebab.
Competition began on Saturday with the individual Bee events following a visit to the East Side Gallery. Brothers Hayden B and Mostyn B, along with Oliver G, competed in the International Geography Bee in the largest field in the event's history.
All three progressed through the preliminary rounds to reach their respective finals.
Mostyn finished third in the Elementary Division, while Oliver placed seventh and Hayden 10th in the Junior Varsity Division. In the History Bee, Hayden qualified for the final as the top seed and finished seventh, while Mostyn secured second place in the Elementary final.
Both brothers also received medals for their performances in the European Geography and Maps and Flags examinations.
The remainder of the group visited the Berlin Wall Memorial, Alexanderplatz and the DDR Museum.
The 2026 History Bowl finals took place on Sunday at Nelson Mandela School, with Farnham Heath End entering three teams across three age categories.
The Elementary team, captained by Mostyn B, completed the preliminary rounds with a 5-1 record before facing the Swiss International School of Basel in the final. Farnham Heath End established an early lead and held on to be crowned 2026 Elementary History Bowl European champions.
Mostyn B, captain of the Elementary team, said: “It was a very nerve-racking and challenging competition and heading into the final I was doubting our ability but we all worked together really well and this enabled us to get over any hurdle and win the competition.”
The Middle School team competed against some of Europe's most prestigious schools, including Eton College and Ecole Jeannine Manuel, pushing every match to the final round before finishing eighth overall.
The Junior Varsity team, runners-up at the 2025 championships in Vienna, once again reached the final, where they faced Ecole Jeannine Manuel. Despite a strong performance from experienced competitors Gethyn J and Hayden B, Farnham Heath End narrowly missed out on the title and finished as runners-up for the second year running.
On the flight home, British Airways cabin crew congratulated the students, posed for photographs with them and their trophies, and made a special announcement recognising their achievements.
Mr Boulton, head of history, said: “Our students performed exceptionally well against a field of renowned independent schools from across Europe. Throughout the tournament, they supported one another through every high and low, while also building friendships with students from other schools.
“For one of our teams to be crowned European champions is an extraordinary achievement, reflecting the students’ hard work, dedication, preparation and consistent commitment to the weekly History Bowl club.”
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