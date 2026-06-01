There are many still familiar names in early records. The club has old indentures (deeds); the earliest, from 1895, concerns the sale of land by John Henry Knight to Frederick George Hill, and shows land owned by a Mr Pullinger, probably William Pullinger who is mentioned as deceased in deeds in 1902. Also named in 1902 are his son, also William, daughter Catherine Pullinger, and Walter Tice. Familiar names indeed.