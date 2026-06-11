Farnham-based performer Vic Cracknell - who has been playing live music around the area for 21 years - has two local gigs coming up for his popular swing band.
They will be at The Golden Fleece in Elstead on June 28 from 7pm and in the bandstand at Gostrey Meadow in Farnham on July 5 from 3pm to 5pm.
Vic said: “The band, with Tony Wright on sax, Joe Yeadon on bass and Tom Vincent on drums, has been together for nearly nine years now and we’ve played hundreds of gigs, both public ones and private parties.
“There will always be the swinging rock ’n’ roll that jive dancers enjoy at our gigs, but we also add in some classic pop tunes to sing along to, a little reggae and bossa nova.”
But if swing ain’t your thing, Vic has also been moving in a jazz direction.
He added: “I started my Vic Cracknell Jazz Quartet four years ago. I sing standards from the Great American Songbook and some original songs.
“It’s another band with top quality musicians, which normally includes Andy Sturmey on piano - he has played with Elton John, Chuck Berry, George Michael, Diana Ross, Shirley Bassey and many more - Joe Yeadon on double bass and Robin Lowrey on drums.
“I am looking for more venues for us to play as we are always well received and make jazz quite accessible with great classic tunes.”
Vic’s jazz quartet played a sold-out gig at Gallery No. 30 in Petersfield recently, and will be at Birdies in Farnham on July 3 as part of Birdies’ series of concerts held every Friday and Saturday evening throughout the summer.
Moving slightly further afield, they will return to the Login Lounge in Camberley - with the addition of Stacey Dawson on saxophone - on July 19 from 1pm.
And there will be a special show at the Guildford Institute on September 12, with special guest Duncan Lamont Jr on saxophone.
For several years Vic has hosted a music afternoon during the popular Batfest beer festival at the Bat and Ball in Farnham.
This year the festival takes place from June 19 to 21 and promises a full weekend of great drinks and food, with live music throughout.
Vic will host the music on the afternoon of June 20, which will include sets from the Vic Cracknell Jazz Quartet, Los Doritos, Steve Donnelly and Tony Fitzharris.
Vic also organises free Jazz Sundays at The Wheatsheaf in Farnham each Sunday afternoon from 3pm, with a loyal following enjoying the live music.
As a singer-songwriter, Vic releases new music regularly, and he has four albums available on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
He has recently released some singles, including The Sun, The Ocean And Me, from his forthcoming Jazz Sessions EP.
Vic said: “It’s as important as ever for the local community to support the live music scene. There is something for everyone.”
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