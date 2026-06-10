The West Meon Music Festival will feature seven centuries of music from September 10 to 13.
Festival founders The Primrose Piano Quartet will be joined by guest musicians to perform works including Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet, Franz Schubert’s String Quintet in C, and Schubert’s Winterreise song cycle, with tenor James Gilchrist.
Six concerts will be held at the Church of St John the Evangelist in West Meon, but Our Lady in Warnford will host Flutes and Frets - Beth Stone and Daniel Murphy - while The Eden Stell Guitar Duo will play All Saints in East Meon.
The festival includes a piano recital by Amiri Harewood and late-night Hungarian music from Dohnányi to Kodály.
Tickets are priced from £13 to £28. For full details visit www.westmeonmusic.co.uk
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