The festival, which begins on Friday, June 19, includes an event at Hogmoor Inclosure in Bordon, where visitors can learn about the heathland habitat that supports a range of reptile species and other wildlife.
The event comes as the South Downs National Park celebrates five years of its ReNature campaign, which has helped transform more than 12,400 football pitches of land into wildlife habitat across Hampshire and Sussex.
Since the campaign launched, £20 million has been raised through donations and grants, helping fund the planting of more than 100,000 trees, the creation of more than 27 miles of hedgerows and the restoration and creation of more than 30 ponds.
Studies have shown the work is helping wildlife recover, with record increases in bird species recorded on heathland sites in East Hampshire last year.
Visitors to Hogmoor Inclosure will be able to learn more about the area's heathland environment and the species it supports as part of a programme of events taking place across the National Park.
Other festival activities include sunset wildlife safaris led by rangers, an open day at Seven Sisters Country Park, mindfulness sessions in nature and a wildlife photography exhibition.
Allison Potts, director of landscape and operations at the South Downs National Park Authority, said: "Nature is beautiful, inspiring and uplifting. It underpins our everyday lives in terms of our communities, our economy and our health and wellbeing.
"We want nature everywhere for everyone, with a South Downs landscape that's teeming with wildlife.
"We're really pleased with the progress on our ReNature initiative, now almost two-thirds of the way to reaching our target."
The authority is continuing work to restore habitats across the National Park, with ambitions to plant a further one million trees and restore 1,000 hectares of woodland.
For details of events, which run from June 19 to 28, visit the South Downs National Park website.
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