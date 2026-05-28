The Cartref Chamber Collective will bring its chamber music to the Church of St Lawrence in Alton as part of the Alton Arts Festival on July 10 at 1pm.
Its founder members are pianist Lizzie Bonsell, clarinettist Ellie Kershaw and violist Mungo Everett-Jordan, who met during their undergraduate study at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.
They have a warm following in Alton having performed at the Church of St Lawrence to considerable acclaim.
Louisa Hunter-Bradley, head of classical programming for the Alton Arts Festival, said: "The Cartref Chamber Collective are exactly the kind of artists we want to champion at the Alton Arts Festival.
“They are exceptionally talented, exciting to watch, and they already have a real connection with audiences here in Alton. This concert also features a brand new commission, which makes it all the more special.
“We are incredibly proud to give them this platform, and I think anyone who comes along will leave having witnessed something rather special.”
The Alton Arts Festival will run from July 3 to 12. The full programme of 36 events is as follows:
July 3: Lucy Porter: Let Yourself Go! (comedy).
July 4: Makers’ Market (art), Frantic Assembly Adult Workshop (theatre), The Subversive Stitcher (art), Frantic Assembly Teen Workshop (theatre), Pumpkin Pantos: Alice In Wonderland (theatre), A Great Alton Knees-Up: Town Ceilidh (music), Memorial (music).
July 5: Tutored Life Drawing (art), Marbling Art With Mindfulness (art), Inside The Story: Emma Darwin and Louise Morrish (literature), Olaf Falafel’s Stupidest Super Stupid Show (comedy), Picture Book Workshop with Tim Tilley (literature), Robin Ince: Let The Quiet Ones Rise (comedy).
July 6: Artbox: Rainbow Alphabet with Flossy Waters (art), Teens’ Illustration Workshop with Flossy Waters (art), Failing Writers Podcast with Claire Fuller (literature).
July 7: Marcel Lucont: The Whine List (comedy), Richard Walters presents Songs from The Solent (music).
July 8: Stone Carving Workshop (art), Artbox: Hello Summer with Veronica Williams (art), Alton U3A Arts Showcase (art), Find Your Story’s Voice: An Editing Masterclass (literature), Katherine Priddy (music).
July 9: Jazz and Canapés in Jane Austen’s House garden (music), Naima Bock (music).
July 10: Artbox: Light and Shadow with Emma Callow (art), Getting Started with Pastels (art), Young Artist Spotlight: The Cartref Chamber Collective (music), How To Be The Perfect Couple (theatre), Jordan Mackampa (music).
July 11: Book Binding Workshop (art), A Room Of One’s Own (theatre), Chris Riddell (literature), Is Opera Boring? (music).
July 12: Party in the Park (music).
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