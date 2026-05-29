A man from Alton will carry the Royal Hampshire Regimental Standard in this year’s Armed Forces Day Commemorative Convoy on June 27.
Standard bearer Bob Graham will travel in one of the convoy’s military vehicles. He said: “It’s an honour to be part of this event, which is in association with Aldershot, this year’s host of the national Armed Forces Day.”
The Royal Hampshire Regiment was formed in 1881 and was involved in many conflicts, serving with distinction during the First World War and the Second World War.
In late 1992, as part of the government’s Options for Change, the regiment was amalgamated with the Queen’s Regiment to become The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment.
A convoy spokesperson said: “There are many veterans who are proud to keep the spirit and memory of the former county regiment alive and in the public domain. We are very happy to do our bit to help.”
The convoy will comprise classic military vehicles and motorcyclists - many of them veterans - from the Royal British Legion Riders Branch, and has been organised by volunteers to salute the Armed Forces and raise awareness of the annual Poppy Appeal.
The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight crews will be giving a display as part of Armed Forces Day.
The Flight operates five Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota, and two Chipmunk aircraft, primarily for training. They are flown by regular and reserve RAF crews.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is a regular Royal Air Force unit which is funded by the Ministry of Defence.
The convoy will depart North Camp at 10am on June 27, passing through Aldershot town centre, Church Crookham, Fleet, Hartley Wintney, Hook and Odiham on its way to Alton, where Alton Town Council will host a welcome event.
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