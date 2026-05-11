Under the banner Meet the Dinosaurs, the event will highlight the evolutionary link between modern birds and their ancient dinosaur ancestors, with the park transformed into a trail of live performances, hands-on activities and discovery zones designed for all ages.
A major highlight is Birdworld’s partnership with Rent a Dinosaur, bringing the theatrical production How to Train Your Dinosaur to life.
The show features Baxter the Tyrannosaurus rex and a cast of playful dino babies, combining slapstick comedy, educational elements and a musical finale.
Visitors can also take on the new Dino Discovery Trail, which challenges families to track down 10 hidden Dino Baby signs across the park. At each stop, guests are presented with two dinosaur facts — one true and one false — testing their knowledge as they explore.
On Monday, May 25, families will be able to meet fossil hunter Mary Anning in a special woodland fossil dig experience. Taking place in the Mary Anning Cabin, children can handle fossil props, collect stickers and learn about the pioneering Victorian scientist whose discoveries helped shape understanding of prehistoric life.
Birdworld marketing manager Woodies Wheeler-Bennett said the event is designed to appeal across generations: “Dinosaurs have this amazing ability to spark curiosity in children and adults alike. What makes this event so special is that it blends fun and playfulness with real learning and discovery.”
She added: “Whether families are watching a T. rex show, exploring feathers under a microscope or learning about conservation through play, we want people to leave having made memories together while seeing birds and nature in a completely different way.”
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