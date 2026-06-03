The Waggon Sauna, based within the Hampton Estate in Seale, combines a traditional wood-fired sauna with panoramic countryside views and a focus on sustainability.
Set within the estate’s historic parkland, guests reach the sauna via a woodland walk overlooking the Surrey Hills.
The new venture has been created as part of Hampton Estate’s wider commitment to regenerative land management, conservation and rural wellbeing initiatives.
Built using timber grown on the estate alongside reclaimed materials from the farm’s historic hop kiln, the sauna operates entirely off-grid using logs sourced from the estate itself.
Bill Biddell, chief executive of Hampton Estate, said: “We wanted to provide people with an opportunity to relax and reconnect with nature in a beautiful setting.
“It fits closely with our estate ethos of nature restoration and regenerative farming, and we’re delighted to see such a positive response so early on – we’ve been blown away by the lovely reviews.”
The sauna is located around a 10-minute walk from Waggoners Campsite, Hampton Estate’s off-grid camping site, allowing visitors to combine camping and sauna experiences.
Sauna manager Elenid Coleman said the space was also attracting interest from yoga and wellbeing practitioners looking to host group sessions.
She said: “We believe in saunas becoming the new ‘third space’ — somewhere people can come together, switch off, and feel part of something.
“We’re really excited to be building a community of nature-based sauna lovers here.”
Although only recently launched, The Waggon Sauna has already received a number of five-star reviews from visitors praising the peaceful setting and craftsmanship of the sauna.
Hampton Estate spans around 910 hectares across the Surrey Hills and includes chalk downland, heathland, ancient woodland and species-rich grassland.
Alongside farming operations, the estate is home to several rural businesses and community projects, including Manor Farm Tea Room, Myrtle’s Courtyard and Waggoners Campsite.
The Waggon Sauna is available to book online, with visitor numbers limited to maintain what operators describe as a peaceful, low-impact experience.
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