There’s another new arrival at Brightwells Yard – and this one should fit in perfectly!
Even before The Little Gym opened last Wednesday the team had received more than 800 enquiries from parents eager to find out more.
With more than 100 paid-up members already enrolled and complimentary trial classes fully booked throughout June, it's clear the gym has struck a chord with the community.
Operations Director Jess Summerbee said the little gym is far more than a gymnastics class or a soft play area. "We're not creating Olympic gymnasts that's not our goal," she explained.
"Our goal is to build the whole child, physically, socially, and cognitively."
Using gymnastics as a developmental tool, the classes cater to children aged four months all the way to 12 years, with each session carefully tailored to specific age groups.
The Little Gym prioritises small class ratios with just one instructor to six children for the three-plus age group every child receives personalised feedback and their own small victories celebrated.
“Each child comes away thinking they've achieved something,” said Jess.
Parents are very much part of the experience too. Post-class announcements explain the developmental goals behind every session, and plans are already in place for guest speaker events, coffee mornings, and community gatherings open to members and non-members alike.
“It's not just a soft play, it's a child development centre that uses gymnastics as a tool to help build the whole child," Jess added.
The team currently includes seven members of staff, with more staff being recruited as the gym expands its timetable with Sunday sessions planned to open soon.
After a slow start Brightwells Yard is continuing to grow as a community hub with the additions of The Little Gym and Melt Melt. The Little Gym will be hosting complimentary trials are available throughout June.
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