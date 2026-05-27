Farnham Maltings is holding a free screening of a hard-hitting environmental documentary about the climate and nature crisis next Monday, June 8.
The People’s Emergency Briefing is a 50-minute film where scientists, experts and ordinary people discuss how the impacts of climate breakdown could affect the UK.
Fronted by TV naturalist and wildlife campaigner Chris Packham, the film sets out clearly and directly what it could mean for British life – from food supply and national security to health and the economy.
More than 200 tickets have been booked for the 6pm with more available through www.farnhammaltings.com
The screening is part of a nationwide, grass-roots campaign with the Briefing being shown in halls, cinemas, faith spaces and workplaces around the UK.
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