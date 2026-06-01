American real estate company Jamestown has outlined its plans for Farnham's Lion & Lamb Yard following its acquisition of the historic site, promising a community-focused approach and long-term investment in the town.
Thomas Sandlin who heads up Jamestown's European portfolio from Amsterdam, and Rachel Miller, the company's UK Vice President of Creative and Marketing, spoke exclusively to the Herald about their vision for the picturesque yard.
The pair were keen to stress that sweeping changes are not on the agenda.
Mr Sandlin said: “In ten years, if it still looks like the historic space that it is and is fully occupied and has a great community that continues to engage with it and is beautiful and well-maintained, I think we've done our jobs.”
On filling vacant units, Mr Sandlin was clear that quality matters more than speed.
He said “There's not a rush to fill vacancies just for the sake of filling it.
“We want to make sure we have tenants that will make the lane really feel engaged in the long term," said Thomas, adding, the company would favour a mix of tenants including independent traders and businesses that fit with the sites theme.
He describes the ideal tenant as “the best independent local baker who's ready to open their first permanent store.”
Jamestown has already conducted surveys, focus groups and meetings with the Farnham Society, the council and the local museum, while Rachel Miller said she has developed a genuine affection for the town.
“I've fallen in love with Farnham," she said, adding that even the new branding draws on local history: "The font is actually the original font from the building back when it was a coaching inn."
The company is also working with the council's events team to extend existing town events into the yard.
Rachel confirmed she had already met with the council's events coordinator, saying they were “looking at how we can build on what they're already doing and enhance and extend those events into Lion and Lamb Yard.”
Mr Sandlin summed up Jamestown's broader ambition for the project as a “rising tide lifts which lifts all boats" after the town's business have been affected by low footfall during the Farnham Infrastructure Programme.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.