It’s almost time for school again – that is, for the Farnham Heath End School class of ’76 reunion.
Fifty years after completing their O-levels and CSEs and leaving the north Farnham secondary school in the drought and heat of the summer of 1976, the class is reforming for an afternoon and evening of celebration, memories and no doubt a lot of ‘Oh, can you believe’.
The nostalgic get-together is taking place this Saturday at The Six Bells pub in Hale, from 4pm until late, and the organisers are hoping for good attendance from the class. They have even recreated the original school register.
Among the organisers are Christine Smith, nee Mileham, and Paul Croucher, who was head boy in 1976, and who came up with the idea of the reunion following the death of a friend and reflected on bonds which are formed during the years at school.
Since then, a committee has been meeting monthly to plan the event and has been contacting former classmates via social media, WhatsApp, flyers, posters, word-of-mouth and the newspaper.
They are encouraging everyone who left the school that year to join them on Saturday and have set up a private Facebook page with news about the event.
Those who are no longer alive will also be remembered. Christine said the 2026 reunion would include “a poignant tribute to classmates who are no longer with us, with families’ permission, ensuring their memory remains part of the celebration.”
She added: “Let’s roll back the years, share stories, and celebrate five decades of friendship and memories from our time at Farnham Heath End School.”
The class of ’76 were among the earliest pupils to be taught in the newly built school which was finished in 1968, replacing old buildings which were known informally as the ‘cow sheds’.
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