Luminosa will present a jazzy choral spectacular at St Peter’s Church in Petersfield on July 11 at 7pm.
The 90-voice choir will perform Will Todd’s Mass in Blue and Bob Chilcott’s A Little Jazz Mass.
They will be accompanied by soprano Joanna Forbes L’Estrange and a jazz band led by Alexander L’Estrange.
Joanna said: “I am thrilled to be back working alongside Luminosa after the successful premiere of A Season To Sing.
“Mass in Blue is one of those rare choral works that lifts the spirit and electrifies the room. I can’t wait to bring it to life alongside Luminosa.”
Luminosa will donate part of the proceeds to its chosen charity Dogs for Autism.
Tickets, priced £17.50 (under-12s £10), are available on the door or at luminosamusic.com
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