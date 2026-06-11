The duo behind a local cleaning firm are determined to “bring back the British boozer” after saving a village pub between Petersfield and Liphook.
Glasses have been raised in Rake as James Tracey and Nicky Noble have snapped up the Flying Bull.
The boozer on the Hampshire-Sussex border has been shuttered up for months with villagers launching a campaign last November to save it from permanent closure. But it’s being given a fresh start with former Post worker Nicky and Old Drum publican James boasting the perfect credentials.
“My partner’s family has a pub background while my business is more about marketing and housekeeping so we’re well suited,” said Nicky, who runs Leafon Cleaning Services with James.
“We’ve been in the market to find somewhere for a while. We were possibly going to open a wine bar in Petersfield before this came up.
“It’s going to be family run and owned, and we want to keep it traditional.
“We want to bring back the British boozer and the support we’ve had from the community has been phenomenal.”
The pair are hopeful of reopening the Flying Bull in August while they’re also keen on holding festivals and fetes in the pub’s spacious grounds. The B&B side of the business – the pub has seven ensuite rooms and once appeared on Four in a Bed – will also be reopened.
In the meantime there’s a mountain of paperwork to get through while finding out who owns an overflowing manhole outside has been a headache.
“The problem is the county border literally goes through the pub so that doesn’t help when we’re trying to find out who does what,” said Nicky, before thanking Andrew Griffith MP and Cllr Nick Drew for their help.
The pair have added that Leafon Cleaning Services will also continue despite the acquisition.
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