A fast food giant is keen on opening a drive-thru off East Hampshire’s busiest road.
People acting on behalf of KFC have shown an interest in a site next to the southbound A3 services at Liphook.
A 1.34 acre site between the Shell garage and the western end of Heron Way is on the market with a sale price of £850,000 through RAB Commercial Property Ltd.
A sale is pending while service station staff have told the Post & Herald that KFC is interested with adverts for a ‘Restaurant General Manager (Liphook)’ also appearing online.
The site advertised as a “prime roadside drive thru, retail and hotel site” has previous planning consent for a restaurant and 40-bedroom hotel.
It’s no secret that KFC is keen on opening a branch in East Hampshire, and especially in the Petersfield area, with the Winchester Road services off the A3 long being rumoured as a site.
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