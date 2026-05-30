East Hampshire could be home to a Britain’s Got Talent winner this evening as a Horndean woman is stepping onto the biggest stage of her life.
But even if Gwen Woodfuffe wins the 2026 Grand Final with the Hawkstone Farmers Choir, the prospect of changing and saving lives is the big prize.
Should the HFC win tonight, Gwen and her fellow members will donate the £250,000 top prize to mental health, suicide prevention and support charities.
There’s also been talk of a charity single, but right now the eye is on the prize for all the right reasons for the farmer’s wife from Horndean.
“The main thing out of this is we want to support people who are lonely or suffering in isolation with their mental health,” said Gwen to Shine Radio this week.
“Suicide is a major issue in farming and if we win we really want to support charities such as MIND and Shout. We’ve all said what type of charities we want to support.”
And there’s another poignant reason why Gwen is taking to the stage in London tonight before a watching audience of millions – as she’ll be singing for a much-missed friend.
“A good friend who I was at university with sadly committed suicide and we all loved him dearly and we really miss him,” said Gwen this morning.
“So that’s what I’m singing for today, really. I know he’s with us in spirit.
“I really hope what we do today can spread that message that people can ask for help and maybe if we can just save one life today, that’ll be it.”
Gwen is the only Hampshire member of the choir originally set up by Jeremy Clarkson last year to promote his Hawkstone range. Having decided to give BGT a go, they sailed through the semi-final after getting a Golden Buzzer from judge, Amanda Holden, before winning the public vote in the penultimate round.
See how they get on from 7pm this evening on ITV – and make sure you’ve registered to vote via www.itv.com/vote beforehand as time will be limited.
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