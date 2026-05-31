A large den built in woodland near Headley Down caught fire late on Saturday evening (May 30).
On-call firefighters from Bordon and Liphook were called to a site off Larch Road around 10.30pm.
A den made up of branches and bracken and around 15m by 15m in size was well alight when they arrived, with firefighters using hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
Meanwhile, people have been urged to be careful when holding barbecues in or close to woodland as firefighters from Liphook dealt with a related fire last week.
“We attended on Thursday (May 28) in woodland by Grayshott which had been started by someone having a barbecue,” said the spokesperson.
“Just a bit of careful planning can stop this from happening.”
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