A pool tournament in memory of a Bordon club lynchpin and long-standing member who died last spring has racked up a huge sum for charity.
A little bit of Matt Budd will always remain at Bordon WMC with the pool table being named in memory of the snooker loopy Liverpool fan who made the club his own.
The former Mill Chase pupil did everything at the Alma Road club from bar work and cleaning to being a committee member and vice-president.
The “welcoming, chatty and fun man” was also a people person who previously worked at the Holly Bush, Old Thorns and Tesco Bordon.
Matt was just 40 when he died peacefully last May from diabetes following a short spell in Royal Surrey Hospital.
But his memory will never be forgotten at Bordon WMC, with the tournament final being played with his old cue.
The second annual tournament was won by Martin Yapp with Matt’s aunt, Stephanie Graysmark, presenting the victor with the memorial shield.
Les Fellows, Kyle Hill and Lee Coyne finished second, third and fourth, respectively, following a round-robin format, but the big winner was charity as local businesses donated a host of top prizes for a raffle with hundreds of tickets being snapped up.
“The Matt Budd shield pool competition is held yearly in honour of our friend and long-standing club member, who sadly passed away due to his diabetes,” said Bordon WMC entertainment secretary, Natasha Allison.
“We had also had a raffle with so many local businesses making generous donations, including an Old Thorns top prize of a £240 voucher for an 18-hole golf day for two.
“This is an annual tournament that will take place every may bank holiday Sunday in memory of Matt and raise money for Diabetes UK,” added Natasha.
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