Flooding, potholes and a major local government shake-up are set to dominate the next chapter for newly re-elected Conservative county councillor Debbie Curnow-Ford, who says her focus is firmly on “delivering on the basics that matter most to residents”.
Returning to represent Liphook, Headley and Grayshott on Hampshire County Council, she said her immediate priority is thanking residents and supporters before turning to a packed schedule of council meetings.
On election night, she regained her seat with 2,519 votes, ahead of Reform UK’s Christopher Bullick on 1,690 and Liberal Democrat Robert Smith on 1,681.
During an emotional victory speech, Cllr Curnow-Ford paid tribute to her late husband, Peter.
She said: “I only have one small regret, that my loving husband Peter isn’t here today because he died two years ago.”
With the election now over, she said it is persistent infrastructure issues that top her in-tray.
“One of my major concerns is the regular flooding on Church Road in Bramshott,” she said. “It’s been an ongoing problem for years due to drainage issues. I’m determined we’re going to get a solution before this winter.”
Road maintenance remains another major theme, with Cllr Curnow-Ford continuing her “pothole patrol” message and urging residents to report defects directly to Hampshire Highways.
“Everyone can play their part,” she said. “Don’t assume someone else will report it.”
Beyond roads, she said she will continue working with parish councils, highways officers and police to review speed limits and improve enforcement where needed.
Communication, she added, is another priority, particularly around roadworks and schedule changes, with plans to make greater use of local social media.
“Keeping residents informed has to be better,” she said.
Despite the challenges ahead, she said success remained simple: “Having delivered on the things I said I would, and making a real difference for residents.”
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