A pledge to protect rural communities during one of the biggest reorganisations of local government in decades has been set out by newly elected Conservative representative Phoebe Sullivan, who says she will be a “strong, constructive voice” for villages across Waverley Western Villages.
Sullivan said it was a “tremendous honour” to be elected to the West Surrey Unitary Shadow Council, adding she is “deeply grateful” to residents who placed their trust in her. But she acknowledged the weight of responsibility, being the only Conservative elected in the ward.
“That brings a particular responsibility,” she said, “to ensure rural communities are not overlooked during this significant period of local government change.”
Her immediate focus, she said, will be making sure the transition to a new unitary authority does not come at the expense of local decision-making. “Residents want reassurance that our villages will retain their identity, character and voice,” she added.
Road safety and infrastructure are among her first priorities, including concerns on the A287 and Thursley Road, along with traffic calming in Frensham. She also highlighted support for local schemes such as Thursley Pavilion and proposals for a new doctor’s surgery in Elstead.
Development pressures will be a key battleground, she said, warning against “inappropriate” large-scale building. “I was elected on a clear commitment to stand up for the countryside,” she said. “Growth must be sustainable, infrastructure-led and shaped with communities, not imposed on them.”
She said engagement with residents will be central to her role, with plans for regular village surgeries, ongoing doorstep discussions and updates through parish meetings and social media. “Good representation starts with being accessible and listening consistently,” she said.
Sullivan also raised concerns about the cumulative strain on rural areas, from traffic and stretched services to limited infrastructure investment.
“Villages are being asked to absorb increasing pressure without the support they need,” she said.
Looking ahead, she said success would mean residents still feel their villages are protected and properly represented through the transition: “If we can preserve character, improve infrastructure and ensure rural voices carry real weight, that will be a worthwhile achievement.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.