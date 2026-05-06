One motorist said: “The traffic towards Guildford was at a standstill. We were stuck there for quite a while.
“There was a lot of police and ambulances passing us we waited.
“I hope that no one was seriously injured.”
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: Officers were made aware of a collision involving the driver of a car and the rider of a motorcycle on the A31 Hogs Back at around 12.52pm this afternoon by South East Coast Ambulance Service.
“The rider of the motorcycle was given medical treatment at the scene. No arrests have been made.”
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