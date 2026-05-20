Reported crime in Bordon leapt by 63 per cent from its lowest level for a year to a 10-month high between February and March.
Police received 116 reports in March compared to 71 the month before according to the latest www.police.uk figures with just under half of all reported offences remaining under investigation.
Some 46 of the crimes reported involved violence or sexual offences (VSOs) with shoplifting (14) and anti-social behaviour (13) being the next most frequent.
Crimes reported over the month included five vehicle crimes and a report of someone being in possession of an offensive weapon close to Bordon Infant School.
Burglaries were also reported on Woolmead Way, Hollywater Road, Ullswater Close and Chase Road, Lindford, during the month.
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