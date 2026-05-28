Lindford residents can sleep soundly as police have confirmed that a recent early morning search which involved a helicopter was successful.
Numerous people around the village and nearby Bordon were woken up around 1am on Bank Holiday Monday by the sound of a helicopter hovering above.
The National Police Air Service has since told the Herald that a helicopter crew from Redhill was deployed to help a Hampshire Police search for a vulnerable person in the Lindford area.
A call concerning a man’s welfare was made at 12.27am to Hampshire Police with the helicopter staying above the village for around 24 minutes.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “A search operation was carried out and the male was located safe and well.”
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