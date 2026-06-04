Pupils at an East Hampshire primary school had a net result as a record-breaking member of the Harlem Globetrotters dropped by with an inspirational message.
Sheet Primary School pupils were seeing stars on Thursday as the world’s tallest basketball player, Paul Sturgess, showed off the skills which took him around the world.
The athlete – measuring a mere 7 foot and 2 inches in height – held some drills and gave some lucky pupils the chance to wear the world-famous vest after swapping the basketball court for the school hall.
But there was more to the visit than showing off, as he came to Sheet Primary School to support its “Good to be me” initiative that aims to promote inclusivity – and that it’s okay to be different.
“In my spare time I often visit schools, and I travel all over the country giving these demonstrations and talks,” said Sturgess, from Loughborough in the East Midlands.
“I do them to spread positivity. I think it’s good for the children to see that someone like me, who is obviously very different but has done incredible things with that.
“You can embrace who you are and achieve so much.
“I know because of my height I’m different, and there’s not many people like me in the world, but if you are different you can do so many things that other people can’t do.”
Sturgess – who has also appeared in Lord of the Rings and several movies – got into basketball while at secondary school and soon found himself in the GB team.
He was scouted and got a basketball scholarship at a university in Florida, keeping court with professional players before attracting the attention of the Globetrotters.
He said: “From university I went to the Globetrotters and got to travel to 71 countries around the world and every single state in the US, so not bad for a boy from Loughborough.”
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