A neighbourhood is watching excitedly as a convenience store is coming to a Petersfield estate to end a four-month wait.

There’s good news in store for Herne Farm residents as the former Co-op on Moggs Mead will reopen next Wednesday (June 17) as a family-run Premier.

Its new leaseholders are no strangers to East Hampshire as the Patels also run the Budgens in Clanfield.

“We went for it because it offers a bit of everything – it came up in the right place, at the right time,” said leaseholder, Pranay Patel.

Premier Moggs Mead Petersfield
The Premier fascia should appear on the Moggs Mead unit later this week. (Iliffe Media/Paul Ferguson)

“We heard things on the grapevine around the time the Co-op was closing so we approached them.

“There were other retailers looking into it. I have to say the Co-op and the landlord made things nice and simple.

“One thing we’ve noticed is that there are a lot of elderly people who have missed the Co-op, and we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from people about moving in. We want to make a positive difference.”

The store, which will open daily from 7am to 9pm, will offer the same services as the Co-op along with hot, chilled and frozen food, a fruit and vegetable section and “beer cave”.