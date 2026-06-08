A steady stream of visitors is expected this weekend as a family event is coming to a riverside north of Petersfield.
A range of walks, talks and activities will take place during the Down by the Rother event in Liss this Saturday.
There’s plenty for youngsters to enjoy at the Liss Riverside Nature Day with storytelling and a Teddy’s Bear picnic – bring a blanket and teddy – among the attractions.
But there’s also a great chance to learn more about the nature, ecology and wildlife in the area from experts during the afternoon event on Riverside Railway Walk.
The event from 1pm to 4pm has been organised by the Western Sussex Rivers Trust (WSRT) with support from EHDC, Liss Parish Council and the South Downs National Park Authority.
“Part of encouraging a new generation to love and conserve nature is helping them to understand the wonderful environment we live in,” said Cllr Rob Mocatta, EHDC portfolio holder for Regeneration and Prosperity.
“We are lucky enough to never be far away from nature in East Hampshire, but if we take it for granted, we may never go out and really be part of it.
“I encourage everyone who can on Saturday to put their phones on silent, visit the nature day and really enjoy the beauty of nature.”
Highlights will include river dipping and walks with the WSRT with most of the afternoon’s activities taking place around the meadow and play area.
Visitors can also take part in a nature walk with a park ranger, make bird boxes with Liss Men’s Shed, or learn more about the area’s past with the Liss Area Historical Society. Further activities include habitat building with the Scouts, nature games and activities with EHDC, and storytelling with Amanda from Merry Go Round.
For more details and timings visit https://wsrt.org.uk
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